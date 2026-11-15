The World Health Organization has warned of an increase in acute respiratory infections in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian territory, after heavy rains flooded tens of thousands of tents for displaced Palestinians. The number of such cases is 33,000 higher than during the same period last year, said Rynhild van de Weerdt, the WHO representative in the occupied Palestinian territory.

As The Japan Times reports, respiratory infections account for 11% of all medical consultations in Gaza. The WHO expects the situation to deteriorate further due to cold weather, flooding, overcrowded shelters, and poor ventilation.

Risks from flooding and overcrowding

According to the WHO, nearly one million displaced people in the Gaza Strip live in flood-prone areas. About 400,000 of them are in locations at extremely high risk. Flooding increases the risk of water contamination, while stagnant water creates conditions for mosquitoes and other pests to breed.

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Dampness also promotes the growth of mold and bacteria, which are important factors in respiratory infections, especially among young children. The WHO also links the spread of infections to poor living conditions and significant overcrowding. According to van de Weerdt, Gaza's population is being forced to live in an ever-smaller area.

Problem with laboratory supplies

The organization noted that most medicines are reaching Gaza, but there are difficulties in delivering laboratory supplies needed to diagnose patients. The WHO called for laboratory equipment to be allowed into the Strip in order to prevent disease outbreaks and a deterioration in the public health situation.

Israel's military body COGAT said that since the start of the winter plan, more than 93,000 tents and more than 8,600 trucks carrying tarpaulins, blankets, and winter clothing have entered Gaza. It also said that Israel had not rejected any request from international humanitarian organizations to bring in medicines.

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