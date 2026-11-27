The World Health Organization reported that the number of measles deaths worldwide has fallen by 91% since 2000 — from 770,000 to 72,000 in 2025. Investments in vaccination, surveillance and outbreak response contributed to the decline in mortality, Health Policy Watch reports.

According to Kate O’Brien, WHO Director for Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals, the measles vaccine has saved about 60 million lives since 2000. At the same time, measles is estimated to have infected nearly 10 million people in 2025, with almost half of cases recorded in the South-East Asia region. This is 74% fewer than the 38 million cases in 2000, although regional figures differ significantly.

Problems with vaccination coverage

In 2025, 84% of children worldwide received the first dose of the measles vaccine, while 77% received the second dose. More than 29 million children remained unvaccinated or received an insufficient number of doses. According to WHO, two doses of the vaccine are 97% effective in preventing the disease.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In low-income countries, coverage with the first dose was 69%, and with the second dose, 57%. In high-income countries, these figures reached 93% and 91%, respectively. Children living in conflict and crisis zones are much less likely to be vaccinated and are disproportionately affected by measles outbreaks.

Countries lose elimination status

The United States, Bolivia and Mexico lost their measles elimination status after prolonged outbreaks in unvaccinated communities. In the European Region, where 92% of children received the first vaccine dose, declining vaccination rates were also recorded in some countries. Earlier this year, the United Kingdom, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Spain and Uzbekistan lost their elimination status.

WHO notes that the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted routine immunization, and some countries have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. The organization cited the availability and cost of services, confidence in vaccination, disinformation, politicization and the quality of healthcare services among barriers to vaccination. Measles can cause pneumonia, deafness, blindness and infectious brain damage.

Read us on