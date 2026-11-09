WHO proposes regulating products with colorings — Channel NewsAsia

The World Health Organization has published draft guidance proposing that governments consider regulating products with added colorings, flavorings or sweeteners intended to make them more appealing to consumers. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

Labelling and taxes

The draft food profiling model is intended to help countries determine which products should be consumed in moderation as part of a healthy diet. Depending on national priorities, such goods could be subject to measures such as warning labels or taxation.

For the first time, the WHO has included not only the nutritional composition of products in such guidance, but also certain features of their formulation. Previously, the organization’s recommendations focused on nutrient content, including fats and salt. According to the WHO, unhealthy diets are linked to about 11 million deaths each year.

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Manufacturers’ reaction

The proposed model also concerns the debate over ultra-processed products — foods and beverages made using technological processes, additives and industrial ingredients that often contain few whole foods. Examples cited in the report include carbonated drinks and instant noodles.

The International Food and Beverage Alliance, which represents major multinational companies, expressed concern that the new approach shifts attention away from nutritional quality and could include more goods for potential regulation. The industry also fears the costs of reformulating products, stricter labelling requirements, lawsuits in the United States and higher taxes for processed-food manufacturers.

The WHO said consultations on the draft would continue until November 27.

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