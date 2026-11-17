In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the second phase of clinical trials of two experimental vaccines developed against the Bundibugyo Ebola virus may begin next week. According to Anadolu Agency, both vaccine candidates were approved last week to advance to the second stage of the randomized controlled Tumani trial.

Trials in Bunia

WHO representative Meg Doherty said testing is planned to begin on November 26 or 27 in Bunia. The first vaccine, ChAdOx1, was developed by the University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India, while the second was developed by Moderna.

During the second phase, scientists will assess the vaccines' safety and immunogenicity, meaning their ability to trigger an immune response. Candidates that meet the necessary criteria will move to the third phase, where researchers will assess their effectiveness compared with a comparator.

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Expansion of the study

The Tumani study began on October 23 and provides for the possibility of adding new vaccine candidates as they become available. More than 140 participants have already been enrolled. According to the WHO representative, thousands of people may take part in the trials in the future due to an expansion in the number of sites and the work of mobile teams.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the outbreak has exceeded 11,300 cases, while the death toll has reached 5,500. According to him, between 400 and 500 new infections are recorded every week. He also noted that efforts to contain the epidemic are hampered by an unstable security situation, attacks on healthcare workers, and delays in detecting infections.

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