In Geneva, the World Health Organization announced the release of two new tools designed to help countries strengthen the diagnosis of antimicrobial resistance. WHO also warned that the pace of progress in infection prevention, diagnostics and the appropriate use of antibiotics remains insufficient to achieve global targets by 2030, The Japan Times reports.

Insufficient diagnostics

According to WHO, only 36% of countries have a national reference laboratory capable of testing resistance in all bacteria and fungi monitored by the organization. This is significantly below the target of 80% set for 2030.

Silvia Bertagnolio, head of antimicrobial resistance surveillance at WHO, stressed that without tests, doctors are forced to treat patients without knowing the exact cause of the infection and which antibiotic will be effective. In 2023, one in six laboratory-confirmed bacterial infections reported to WHO was resistant to the antibiotics prescribed to treat it.

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Plans and new tools

A WHO study in 183 countries showed that nearly nine out of ten states already have a national plan to combat antimicrobial resistance. In 2017, around four out of ten countries had such plans. At the same time, only 42 states reported that their plans are funded, implemented and monitored.

The first new WHO tool defines which diagnostic tests should be available at every level of the healthcare system, from primary care centers to specialized hospitals. The second contains 73 laboratory procedures, from sample collection to pathogen identification and determining their susceptibility to antibiotics.

WHO notes that in 2021 antimicrobial resistance directly caused more than 1 million deaths and was also associated with approximately 4.7 million deaths. According to the organization’s estimate, by 2050 it could cause around 39 million deaths. WHO names infection prevention, vaccination, access to water and sanitation, and the rational use of antimicrobial drugs as the main countermeasures.

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