The World Health Organization has reported the first decline in life expectancy in Cuba since records began in 1950. According to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the figure fell from 78.8 to 74.4 years in 2020–2025. He said this in Havana, Tagesschau reports.

Critical state of the healthcare system

Ghebreyesus described the condition of Cuba's healthcare system as critical amid the country's severe economic crisis. According to his data, infant mortality more than doubled over the same period, from four to 9.9 cases per thousand live births.

The WHO chief noted that these figures concern the period before the US oil blockade, introduced at the beginning of the year, which further intensified Cuba's economic crisis. According to Ghebreyesus, since the blockade began, the survival rate of children with cancer has fallen from 85% to 65%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Call to lift restrictions and WHO assistance

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for the immediate lifting of US restrictions on fuel supplies to Cuba. He said that tightened fuel restrictions and sanctions directly harm the country's population, especially the most vulnerable people.

The WHO chief announced assistance worth two million dollars for childhood vaccination campaigns and the purchase of necessary medical equipment. Cuban authorities link daily power outages lasting 20 hours or more, as well as shortages of medicines and surgical supplies, to the sanctions. Washington says the aim of the energy blockade is to achieve political change on the island, while exports of food and medicines are not subject to sanctions.

Read us on