Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya will not play in Tuesday's Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund because of a left shoulder injury. The London club's head coach, Mikel Arteta, said the injury does not appear to be serious, BBC Sport reports.

Injury in the Newcastle match

Raya was injured in the 70th minute of Arsenal's match against Newcastle, which ended 2-2. The goalkeeper hurt his left shoulder while catching a cross and colliding with Newcastle forward William Osula. He was helped off the pitch after the incident.

Arteta noted that the severe pain the goalkeeper felt immediately after the collision caused concern within the team. According to the coach, the incident itself initially did not look serious, but Raya's condition suggested a worse injury.

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Initial examination results

According to Arteta, the initial examinations produced encouraging results, but the club was due to conduct additional tests on Tuesday. The coach said that, based on the initial checks, Raya does not need surgery. The possibility of an operation had been the main concern, as it could have kept the player out for several months.

Arteta also mentioned the team's other goalkeepers, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Illan Meslier, and stressed that they must be ready for matches. Raya is Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper and has won the Premier League Golden Glove award over the past three seasons.

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