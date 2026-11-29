In Germany, Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said he expects to retire at the end of the current season. The 40-year-old footballer said this on Sunday at a meeting with fans, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing German media.

Plans for the summer

According to Sky Sports Germany, Neuer believes he will not continue playing in the summer and wants to enjoy the time he has left.

Neuer's contract with Bayern is valid until June 2027. He has played for the Munich club since 2011 and has won 13 German championship titles and the Champions League twice during that time.

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Injury and possible successor

This season, Neuer has had injury problems: in November, he suffered a partial tendon tear. His form has also come under close scrutiny. German media previously reported that Bayern are preparing Jonas Urbig for the role of first-choice goalkeeper next season and are looking for an experienced backup goalkeeper.

National team appearances

Neuer first retired from the German national team in August 2024. He helped the team win the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and received the Golden Glove award as the tournament's best goalkeeper. The footballer later returned to the national team to take part in this year's World Cup, which became his fifth consecutive final tournament. After 128 matches for Germany, he said he would again retire from international football after the tournament.

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