Argentina national team goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will take the field in a friendly match against Costa Rica in Cordoba, Argentina, after recovering from a jaw fracture. Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni said this, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Return after surgery

Martinez sustained the injury in a collision with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite during Chelsea's 2-0 victory last month. The goalkeeper subsequently underwent surgery.

Earlier this month, he returned to training with Chelsea and received a call-up to the Argentina national team, although he has not played for the club since the match against Everton.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Coach's decision

The 34-year-old Martinez did not take part in Argentina's match against Uruguay, which ended in a 1-2 defeat for the Argentines on Friday. Scaloni said the goalkeeper might have been able to play in the previous match already, but it would have been a risk.

The coach noted that the team trusts its other goalkeepers — Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso and Santiago Beltran. Therefore, Scaloni decided to give Martinez another three days to recover. In the match against Costa Rica, the goalkeeper will take his place between the posts, according to the coach.

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