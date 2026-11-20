Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has signed a contract extension with the Madrid club until June 2028. The previous agreement of the 34-year-old Belgian footballer was due to run until June 2027. The club announced the new contract, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Courtois' career at Real Madrid

Courtois joined Real Madrid from England's Chelsea in 2018. Since then, he has played 348 matches for the Madrid club in all competitions and kept 133 clean sheets.

With Real Madrid, the Belgian has won three Spanish league titles and the Champions League twice. He was one of the team's key players during its victory in the 14th European Cup in 2022. In the Champions League final in Paris against Liverpool, Courtois made a number of important saves and was named man of the match.

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Individual awards and the championship

In 2018, Courtois received the Golden Glove award as the best goalkeeper at the World Cup, and later that year he was named FIFA's best goalkeeper. In 2022, he also won the Yashin Trophy.

After 12 matches of the Spanish championship, Real Madrid are in second place with 30 points, three points behind leaders Barcelona. The Madrid club will play its next match at home against Celta on Saturday.

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