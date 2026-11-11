In the fourth round match of the Women’s Champions League between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern, Paris goalkeeper Katarzyna Kiedrzynek scored an own goal in the 29th minute. Following the opponents’ counterattack down the flank, the ball struck the inside of the Polish player’s boot after a shot and rolled into the net.

Own goal in the first half

As Interia Sport reports, statisticians credited the goal as an own goal by Kiedrzynek. By halftime, PSG were trailing 0–2.

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Dudek scores from the penalty spot

In the second half, Polish PSG defender Paulina Dudek converted a penalty in the 65th minute, reducing her team’s deficit to 1–2. After that, the Parisians had around half an hour to try to level the score.

Polish goalkeeper Oliwia Szperkowska also plays for the Paris Saint-Germain women’s team. The source describes her as Kiedrzynek’s backup, while Dudek is one of the Paris club’s defensive players.

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