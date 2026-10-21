US Eighth Army commander in South Korea Lieutenant General Joe Hilbert said his troops must be ready to deploy beyond the Korean Peninsula if the relevant order is issued. According to him, focusing solely on threats on the peninsula would be irresponsible, South China Morning Post reports.

Hilbert stressed that the main task of his command remains fulfilling US commitments under the mutual defense treaty with Seoul. At the same time, he said that the Eighth Army's location in South Korea does not limit the range of possible operations.

Readiness for other tasks

The commander described the Eighth Army as part of US global forces that are trained to deploy wherever national command requires. As an example, he cited units' participation in multinational exercises in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to Hilbert, military readiness is largely independent of a specific threat: prepared forces can carry out tasks assigned by the army against any adversary. He added that US service members train every day alongside South Korean allies with the main threat in mind, while remaining ready for the country's other needs.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A greater role for South Korea

The Eighth Army, headquartered at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, commands US ground forces in South Korea. It is part of the US contingent of about 28,500 service members. Traditionally, the Eighth Army has focused on deterring threats from North Korea.

The publication notes that President Donald Trump's administration seeks to strengthen the strategic flexibility of US Forces Korea while placing greater responsibility for its own defense on Seoul. The US National Defense Strategy published in January envisaged that South Korea should assume primary responsibility for deterring Pyongyang, with critical but more limited US support.

Experts interviewed by South China Morning Post believe that the US-South Korea alliance is gradually becoming more reciprocal. South Korea can provide logistical support to US forces, while its defense industry can help replenish weapons stocks in the event of a prolonged regional conflict.

Read us on