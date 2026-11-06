In the United States, California Democratic congresswoman Maxine Waters announced her bid for the position of chair of the House Financial Services Committee. This came after the Democratic Party gained control of the lower chamber of Congress in the midterm elections, The Hill reports.

In a letter to her Democratic colleagues, Waters, who is the party's ranking member on the committee, said Democrats must fulfill their promises to Americans and reduce the cost of living. She also criticized the administration of President Donald Trump, accusing it of dismantling consumer protection mechanisms, limiting access to safe and affordable housing, and corruption. This is the congresswoman's own position.

Competition for the position

The 88-year-old Waters previously chaired the committee from 2019 to 2023, when Democrats controlled the House of Representatives. She has led Democrats on this committee since 2013. Since January 2025, the committee has been chaired by Republican French Hill, who was recently reelected to the House of Representatives by a narrow margin, defeating Democrat Chris Jones.

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Democratic Illinois congressman Sean Casten is also seeking the position. On Thursday, he told colleagues that the committee should address homeownership, fraud and scams, as well as President Trump's approach to combating crimes in finance and business.

Proposed agenda

Waters promised to continue work based on the bipartisan housing law that took effect in the summer, step up the fight against hidden fees, and ensure permanent and independent funding for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. It is an independent body within the Federal Reserve System; according to The Hill, the Trump administration attempted to dismantle it.

Regarding the cryptocurrency sector, Waters said she intends to counter what she called the Trump family's cryptocurrency corruption, while introducing strict but fair rules for legitimate crypto projects. She also proposed renaming the committee the Committee on Housing and Financial Services, as well as creating three new positions: a committee representative for junior members, a first-term representative, and a committee communications representative.

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