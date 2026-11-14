NASA in the United States reported that the Voyager 1 spacecraft is set to reach a distance of one light-day from Earth — approximately 26 billion km. As Channel NewsAsia writes, according to calculations by the US space agency, this was expected to happen on Wednesday at 5:16 a.m. US Eastern Time, or 10:16 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time.

A light-day is the distance light travels in 24 hours. Voyager 1 is moving through space at a speed of nearly 61,000 km/h and is the farthest human-made object from Earth. Astrophysicist Alan Cummings of the California Institute of Technology called the event an engineering milestone that demonstrates the spacecraft’s longevity and the ability to maintain communication with it at such a distance.

Mission since 1977

Voyager 1 was launched on September 5, 1977, from Cape Canaveral in Florida — 16 days after the launch of its twin spacecraft, Voyager 2. It overtook Voyager 2 within several months after launch. During its exploration of the outer planets of the Solar System, Voyager 1 transmitted new data on Jupiter, Saturn and their moons.

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In particular, the spacecraft discovered Jupiter’s thin ring and two previously unrecorded moons of the planet — Thebe and Metis. Near Saturn, it discovered five new moons and the G ring.

Exploration of interstellar space

In 2012, Voyager 1 crossed the outer boundary of the heliosphere — a protective bubble of particles and magnetic fields formed by the Sun — and entered interstellar space. There, it continued collecting data and was the first to report on the energy spectra of galactic cosmic rays at low energies.

Voyager 2, which flew past Uranus and Neptune, entered interstellar space in 2018. According to Cummings’ estimate, it is expected to reach a distance of one light-day from Earth in November 2035. Both spacecraft carry gold-plated copper records with images, sounds, music, greetings in 55 languages and instructions for determining Earth’s location.

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