NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft has moved one light-day away from Earth — approximately 26 billion kilometers. It is the first human-made object to travel such a distance from the planet, Deutsche Welle reports.

A light-day is the distance light travels in 24 hours. Voyager 1 took 49 years, two months and 11 days to cover it after its launch in 1977. The spacecraft is moving at a speed of about 61,000 km/h.

Communication with Earth

Due to the distance, exchanging signals with Voyager 1 takes about two days: the team sends a message, and the spacecraft's response returns two days later. Suzanne Dodd, the mission project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, noted that such an exchange requires waiting two days.

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Mission manager Karim Badaruddin said that the spacecraft continues to operate and transmit data from a region of space that no other human-made spacecraft has explored.

Journey through interstellar space

Voyager 1 used a gravitational maneuver near Jupiter and Saturn: it flew close to the planets, accelerated under the influence of their gravity and continued its journey. In 1990, while beyond Neptune's orbit, the spacecraft took the only portrait of the Solar System from the outside obtained by a spacecraft.

In 2012, Voyager 1 became the first human-made object to reach interstellar space. In about 40,000 years, when its plutonium power source is no longer working, the spacecraft is expected to pass by the star Gliese 445. According to the publication's estimate, Voyager 1 will take about another 18,000 years to reach a distance of one light-year from Earth.

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