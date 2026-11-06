Polish tennis player Hubert Hurkacz defeated Novak Djokovic for the first time at a tournament in Shanghai, China, ending a run of eight losses in matches against the Serbian player. Former coach Piotr Woźniacki linked the improved results of the 28-year-old tennis player to tactical changes and a revamped team, Interia Sport reports.

Return to the top 30

According to the outlet, Hurkacz has once again become the highest-ranked Polish singles tennis player and has returned to the top 30 of the world rankings in recent months. The best result of his career was sixth place in the rankings.

Woźniacki noted that Hurkacz is approaching optimal form after a prolonged injury. In his opinion, the tennis player is using his forehand more often while also maintaining high first-serve efficiency. The expert added that the Pole is losing matches by minimal margins, including in tie-breaks, and is already approaching the top 10.

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Changes in the team

Woźniacki also drew attention to a substantial overhaul of Hurkacz’s team. According to him, the tennis player completely changed his coaching staff, while Gilles Cervara remains the head coach.

The former coach believes that the new team lineup may have a positive effect on the player’s working mindset. At the same time, he stressed that health and the opportunity to fully prepare for the next season will be key factors for Hurkacz.

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