In the occupied West Bank, Palestine, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) reduced by 50% in September the number of people receiving food assistance. The decision was explained by a critical funding shortfall following reduced contributions from international donors, Al Jazeera reports.

According to the WFP, around 900,000 West Bank residents face food insecurity. The organization noted that food needs have more than doubled since 2023. Some families stopped receiving assistance even before the official announcement of the programme cuts.

Families without support

Seventy-five-year-old Fawza Awad was forced to leave the Tulkarm refugee camp after an Israeli military operation in January 2025. She said her family has not received aid for five months and is living in her daughter’s unfinished house together with her son, his wife and their child.

According to Awad, the Israeli military completely destroyed her home in the camp, while her sons, who previously worked in Israel, are now unemployed. One of Awad’s sons has been detained in Israel since 2024.

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More than a thousand displaced people from the Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps are staying at Al-Muwahhad School in the outskirts of Tulkarm. Rabab Qasim, her husband Talib Abu-Sarria and their three children live in a room of about 30 square metres. They said they had received no assistance for three months.

Falling incomes

According to the WFP’s latest quarterly analysis, 76% of Palestinian households in the West Bank experienced a significant drop in income. Twelve percent of the population have inadequate food consumption, while one-third of households cannot afford a healthy diet. Rural areas and the southern West Bank governorates have been hit the hardest.

Despite the cuts, the WFP and its partners continue to support 200,000 Palestinians through cash transfers, vouchers, food, livelihood programmes and nutrition services. At the same time, the organization said it lacks the resources to cover the needs of all families requiring assistance.

Economist and human rights advocate Ubay Aboudi also linked the humanitarian crisis to the financial difficulties of the Palestinian Authority and unemployment among Palestinians who previously worked in Israel and Israeli settlements in the West Bank. He estimates that about half a million Palestinian families need food assistance.

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