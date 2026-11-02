In Sudan, the World Food Programme (WFP) has reduced monthly food assistance for approximately 900,000 internally displaced people due to a funding shortfall. The WFP reported this on October 22, 2026, Al Jazeera writes.

According to the WFP, around 19.5 million people in the country are experiencing acute hunger, including 5 million at emergency levels of acute hunger. The risk of famine persists in several hotspots, primarily in the Greater Darfur and Greater Kordofan regions.

Assistance is insufficient

Fifty-year-old Aisha Adam left Khartoum after the war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces began in April 2023. She now lives in a center for internally displaced people in Port Sudan with her orphaned grandson and nephew.

To feed the children, Adam sells zalabiya — traditional Sudanese fried pastries — as well as tea and coffee at the market. She says her earnings are often insufficient even for food: the family’s diet consists mainly of rice and lentils, and she no longer buys meat.

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Al Jazeera also reports that humanitarian assistance for displaced people has been limited over the past six months. One of the women interviewed said that during this period she received aid three times: cash, 12 kilograms of flour, and feminine hygiene products.

Malnutrition in camps

Esraa Mohammed, the head of the Al-Surayha 8 camp for displaced people in El Obeid, said that 450 displaced people are registered there, while another 40 arrived recently. According to her, there are 100 children in the camp, 30 of whom have severe acute malnutrition.

Mohammed noted that humanitarian organizations distribute, among other things, oil, peas, lentils, flour, and salt, but these supplies are not enough for families for a month. Some displaced people are forced to seek occasional work and sometimes go to sleep without food.

In a joint statement on October 27, the US State Department warned of worsening food availability in Sudan and the risk of famine in the coming months. Ahmed Ismail, an expert on the UN and non-governmental organizations, described the humanitarian situation in the country as extremely serious due to the combination of hunger, population displacement, the decline of the healthcare system, and violations against civilians.

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