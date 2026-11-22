A randomized controlled trial in India showed that exercises for the core muscles can enhance the effect of standard rehabilitation in people with mild to moderate knee osteoarthritis. Participants who combined regular knee exercises with abdominal and trunk muscle training demonstrated better physical test results and reported less pain during movement.

As ScienceAlert reports, the trial involved 100 people aged 40 to 80. They were randomly assigned to two groups: about half underwent a traditional 12-week knee-focused rehabilitation program, while the other group additionally performed core exercises.

How the rehabilitation was conducted

During the first four weeks, participants in the standard-program group trained under supervision three times a week for 45 minutes. The program included progressive muscle strengthening, range-of-motion exercises, and functional exercises, including straight-leg raises and quadriceps training. For the following eight weeks, they continued doing these exercises at home.

The second group’s program combined regular knee exercises with progressive core exercises. These included abdominal muscle contractions, glute bridges, forearm planks, arm raises while lying down, heel taps, and alternating arm and leg movements.

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Study results

After 12 weeks, pain at rest decreased significantly in both groups. At the same time, participants who additionally trained their core had more pronounced improvements in physical function, less pain while moving, and better quality-of-life indicators.

The authors of the study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, did not establish the exact mechanism behind this effect. They suggest that better postural control and trunk stabilization during movement may reduce the load on the lower limbs. The researchers also noted that strengthening the abdominal muscles does not stop cartilage degeneration.

The article also mentions other small randomized studies, including one involving 48 patients in Pakistan, which likewise showed better results from combining core stabilization exercises with regular knee exercises.

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