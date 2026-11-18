In Berlin, a clinical study involving adults with depressive disorder showed that 12 weeks of regular physical exercise before a course of cognitive behavioral therapy were associated with improvements in memory and learning ability during psychotherapy. This was reported by News-Medical, citing a randomized controlled trial published in the journal Mental Health and Physical Activity.

How the study was conducted

At the beginning of the trial, 120 adults with diagnosed depressive disorder were enrolled, and 74 participants completed all stages of the protocol. First, volunteers engaged in physical activity or did not exercise for 12 weeks, after which all underwent 12 weeks of cognitive behavioral therapy.

Participants were divided into three groups. The first performed more intensive exercise — cycling, running and aerobic training — at an intensity of 55% to 80% of maximum heart rate. The second group engaged in walking, light cycling and stretching at an intensity of 20% to 30% of maximum heart rate. The third group had no physical training during the initial stage.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Changes in fitness and cognitive tests

The most intensive training produced the greatest increase in cardiorespiratory fitness. This group also recorded the most pronounced improvement in information-processing speed and visual attention. At the same time, special memory tests found no significant differences between the two physical-activity groups.

The authors linked the cognitive changes, which appeared mainly during the psychotherapy phase, to improved physical fitness and changes in levels of insulin-like growth factor 1, the hormone IGF-1. The study noted that this factor is important for protecting nerve cells and forming new neurons. The researchers assessed physical indicators, blood parameters and the results of neurocognitive tests, including those for working memory and verbal learning.

The study's first author, Andre de Oliveira Verneck, said that physical activity did not directly enhance all therapy effects, but could create biological prerequisites for improving certain cognitive functions. The clinical part of the study was conducted with support from the German Research Foundation and the Dalla Vecchia Depression Research Foundation.

Read us on