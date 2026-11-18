The Ghana Air Force has received a long-range Dassault Falcon 6X business jet intended for transporting the country’s leadership. The aircraft arrived at Kotoka International Airport in Accra on November 16, 2026, AeroTime reports.

The new aircraft was welcomed at the airport with a water salute. The ceremony was attended by Defence Minister Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, French Ambassador to Ghana Diarra Dime-Labille, and representatives of the country’s senior military command.

Contract worth more than $60 million

On December 4, 2025, Ghana’s Parliament approved an agreement with Dassault Aviation to purchase one Falcon 6X worth $60.68 million. On the same day, lawmakers supported a separate contract with Airbus Helicopters worth €125.97 million for the supply of one H160 and three H175 helicopters.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

James Agalga, chairman of the parliamentary Defence and Interior Committee, stated that the Air Force could no longer rely on aging Mi-17 helicopters and a Falcon 900EX aircraft. According to the committee’s estimate, operating the new fleet for 15 years will cost 30–40% less than maintaining the aircraft and helicopters it is intended to replace.

Fleet modernization

The fleet renewal program, which provides for the acquisition of four helicopters and two aircraft, was presented by Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson in the 2026 budget statement on November 13, 2025. Earlier, on August 6, 2025, a Ghana Air Force Z-9 helicopter crashed in the Ashanti Region: all eight people aboard were killed, including then-Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah.

The Falcon 6X has a maximum range of about 10,186 km, or 5,500 nautical miles. The aircraft entered service in November 2023 and is powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PW812D engines.

Read us on