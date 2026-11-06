The US Air Force wants to conduct more than 6,000 air operations annually at four airfields on three islands of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, an unincorporated US territory in the Pacific Ocean. The US Department of the Air Force has published a notice of intent to prepare an assessment of the proposed training's environmental, social and economic impacts, Defense News reports.

Four airfields for training

The assessment will cover training and operations at the airports of Saipan, Tinian and Rota, as well as at North Field airfield on Tinian. North Field was actively used during World War II. After the war, the airfield was inactive and largely overgrown with vegetation, while its restoration began in late 2023.

The proposed training and exercises may be held several times a year for several weeks. Up to 1,200 fixed-wing aircraft operations and up to 320 helicopter operations annually, including takeoffs and landings, are planned at each of the four airfields. An alternative scenario envisages up to 1,400 aircraft operations and up to 384 helicopter operations at each site annually.

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Dispersed operations

The training is intended to support the Agile Combat Operations concept, which involves dispersing forces among different airfields, maneuvering them and sustaining operations under various conditions. According to the US Air Force, this model is intended to make it more difficult for an adversary to halt force operations by striking a single base.

Up to 1,000 personnel may be involved and up to 550,000 gallons of fuel may be used for training at each airfield. The proposal also provides for the temporary deployment of field infrastructure, the handling of munitions such as chaff and flares, support services, as well as activities before and after the training.

Public consultations

On Tinian, the US Air Force has also upgraded port and road infrastructure, fuel pipelines, airfield pavement and utility networks. The department will hold public meetings this month on Saipan, Tinian and Rota, while written comments will be accepted until November 29. A draft environmental impact assessment is planned to be presented in the fall of 2027, with the final version due in mid-2028.

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