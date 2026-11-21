The US Air Force has selected 58 companies to participate in a framework contract for work on advanced propulsion systems. Its potential value is up to $16.1 billion, and it is set to run for 15 years, through 2041.

Breaking Defense reports, citing a Pentagon announcement. The document states that the contract is intended to ensure further advancement of propulsion-system technologies at all stages of their development and life cycle.

Work at all stages

The initiative is intended to ensure a rapid response to current and future propulsion-system needs. It covers technology maturation, development of concepts and demonstration models, integration, procurement, production, entry into service, operation and maintenance.

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The program also provides for the maximum use of a digital environment in carrying out this work. The selected participants include startups and major engine manufacturers; all companies were selected on a competitive basis.

The maximum amount is not guaranteed

The contract has an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity format. This means that the US Air Force is not obligated to spend the full stated amount of $16.1 billion.

Earlier this year, the US Air Force announced the possibility of concluding the Advanced Propulsion Acquisition Contract. In March, the service said it had not yet received funding for this initiative and would not award contracts until it did. The US Air Force did not provide an immediate comment on funding and the expected scope of specific work.

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