The US Air Force has adopted a new classified Force Design 2026 concept, replacing the standards established in 2024. The document is intended to become a long-term foundation for identifying operational problems, developing capabilities, and setting modernization priorities for the US Air Force, Defense News reports.

An Air Force spokesperson said there would be no public version of Force Design 2026 because the document is classified. At the same time, information released by the service points to an expanded role for sensors, networks, artificial intelligence, and software in the development of US air power.

Changing modernization priorities

In October 2024, the Air Force announced that it would be guided by the One Force Design document, signed by then-Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin. It was described as a guide for the service's modernization plans.

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One Force Design defined three separate mission areas and divided counter-unmanned systems capabilities into short-range, long-range, and intercontinental defense categories.

Sensors, autonomy, and command and control

According to the Air Force, sensors, networks, and artificial intelligence are rapidly affecting air defense capabilities. Deputy Chief of Staff for Force Modernization and Chief Modernization Officer Lt. Gen. Chris Nimey said that new technologies are creating opportunities that seemed impossible just a few years ago, while also threatening some traditional ways of employing air power.

The announcement on Force Design 2026 states that the future Air Force will seek to integrate autonomy, sensors, command and control, and aircraft to achieve operational effect. It separately emphasizes the ability to act synchronously in an access-constrained environment. US Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach called the new concept a fundamental shift in the service's approach.

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