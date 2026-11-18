The US Air Force has signed a $124 million contract with Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) to develop a missile for intercepting aerial targets under the Counter-Air Missile Program (CAMP). SNC will work jointly with Specter Aerospace. As The War Zone reports, the program also provides for the creation of containerized launchers for such missiles.

Focus on mass production

The US Air Force aims to obtain a missile costing up to $500,000 per unit that can be produced at a rate of at least 1,000 units annually. In the event of full-scale serial production, the military is targeting output of between 1,000 and 3,500 missiles per year.

The initial phase of CAMP is focused on a ground-launched version of the missile. It provides for the creation of a prototype for launch from the ground and is intended to lay the foundation for a formal procurement program. The US Air Force also allows that the program's developments could later be used to create a more affordable air-to-air missile.

SNC said that the missile it is developing with Specter Aerospace will be capable of reaching supersonic speed. Exact range requirements and the list of aerial threats the interceptor is intended to counter have not yet been disclosed.

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Other participants in the program

Other companies have also received contracts under CAMP. Castelion will work on an interceptor, a missile launch module, and a containerized launcher. Anduril is developing a launcher that, according to the company, will be able to integrate missiles from different manufacturers and operate in dispersed areas with minimal personnel support.

The US Air Force requires the system to be modular, open, and suitable for rapid production. This approach is intended to make it easier to upgrade components and involve different manufacturers. Containerized launchers can be transported by road and rail, cargo aircraft, and ships, enabling the rapid deployment of air defense assets.

The CAMP program is linked to the US Air Force's intention to strengthen its own ground-based air defense, including to protect air bases from drones and other aerial threats. Previously, such tasks were primarily performed by the US Army.

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