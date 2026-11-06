In the United States, researchers found that the use of virtual reality headsets before elective surgeries was associated with lower self-reported fear and distress in children, as well as lower heart rate and blood pressure readings. News-Medical reports this, citing a study published on November 5, 2026, in the journal PLOS Digital Health.

Study involving 80 children

Over nine months, scientists offered a VR experience to 80 children aged 6 to 15 who were scheduled to undergo elective surgery at a US children's hospital. They used a Meta Quest headset and a specially designed program with two environments: an interactive children's room or a calming beach scene.

Before the session and immediately afterward, researchers recorded self-reported distress and fear, heart rate, and blood pressure. They also surveyed the children, their parents, and nurses about their experience.

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How the indicators changed

The median distress score on a scale from 0 to 10 fell from 3 to 1. The median fear level on a scale from 0 to 4 decreased from 1 to 0. After using virtual reality, participants also had lower heart rate and blood pressure readings.

According to the authors, preoperative anxiety occurs in approximately 50–75% of children who require surgery. It is associated with more difficult anesthesia induction, postoperative pain, and longer recovery. Medication-based sedation is often used to manage this condition, but it carries risks. Previously studied non-drug approaches include therapeutic play, music therapy, and virtual reality.

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