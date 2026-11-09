In Wrocław, Poland, additional security measures are being introduced ahead of the opening of the Christmas fair on November 20. The city’s streets are expected to see more police and municipal guard patrols, while additional protective barriers will be installed in crowded areas. As RMF24 reports, the decision was made after a shooting on Kraków’s Main Square.

Patrols and barriers

Additional patrols will operate not only on Wrocław’s Market Square, but also in shopping centres and other places where large numbers of people gather. Enhanced controls will also be introduced at entrances to the central part of the Old Town, where concrete barriers have already been installed.

There are currently nearly 80 concrete barriers in the city. City authorities plan to purchase new concrete and mobile barriers for use during mass events and gatherings. They are to be prepared by the start of the Christmas fair.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

First-aid kits and protection of Ostrów Tumski

Wrocław will also purchase several dozen bleeding-control kits. They are planned to be placed in visible and accessible locations during the fair. Additional measures will be introduced on Ostrów Tumski: the municipal guard will provide security at entrances from all sides, including from Wyszyńskiego Street and the Tumski Bridge.

Police called these actions preventive and urged residents to remain calm and attentive. According to RMF24, during Saturday’s shooting in Kraków, a 24-year-old man in uniform drove a car onto the Main Square and opened fire on random people. Six people were killed and another 16 were injured. The man was detained and later died in hospital.

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