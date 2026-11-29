The World Boxing Council is ready to consider a possible petition from Oleksandr Usyk regarding a cruiserweight title fight with the winner of the David Benavidez–Michał Cieślak bout, which is scheduled to take place on December 5 in Las Vegas, United States. Sky Sports reports, citing the organization’s president Mauricio Sulaiman.

Usyk’s potential opponent

Usyk has made it clear that he is targeting a fight with Benavidez before the end of his career. The Ukrainian boxer released an animated GTA-style video that ends with a face-off between him and Benavidez.

Usyk was the undisputed world champion at cruiserweight and later became the undisputed champion in the heavyweight division twice. According to the outlet, he has vacated all heavyweight titles and is considering a return to his original weight division.

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WBC position

Benavidez will face Cieślak in a fight to unify the WBC, WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles. Sulaiman called a potential bout between Usyk and the winner of this meeting an interesting historic step.

At the same time, the holder of the WBC belt must make a mandatory defense against Jai Opetaia. The council’s president said the organization would seriously consider Usyk’s petition if it is submitted, given the Ukrainian’s special connection with the cruiserweight division.

WBC heavyweight champion Agit Kabayel also suggested that a return to a lower weight division could be more comfortable for Usyk. In the German boxer’s view, Usyk has to maintain more weight while preparing for fights at heavyweight.

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