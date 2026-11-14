In Bangkok, Thailand, the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) said that fraud losses in Asia over the past 12 months are estimated at $136.5 billion. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the organization called for stronger international cooperation, as scam networks operate across borders and are increasingly using artificial intelligence.

The scale of fraud

The GASA report, prepared together with technology company Gogolook, surveyed 17,460 adults across 13 Asian markets, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, China and India. According to the report, 71% of respondents encountered a scam attempt during the year.

Although 66% of respondents were confident they could recognize a scam scheme, 62% of those who encountered one engaged with scammers. Some 26% of participants who interacted with such schemes lost money. In addition, 51% of people who suffered financial losses said they had become victims more than once.

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AI and phone calls

GASA Managing Director Jorij Abraham said that advances in AI are making phishing emails and messages more convincing and enabling the automation of the entire scamming process, from finding potential victims and creating personalized messages to conducting conversations and directing people to fake websites. He cited research according to which AI-generated phishing emails and text messages are about five times more effective than those written by scammers themselves.

Phone calls remain the most common contact channel, encountered by 56% of respondents. They are followed by text messages at 50% and messaging apps at 40%. The most common scam schemes were related to shopping, investments and employment.

Gogolook co-founder and CEO Jeff Kuo warned that AI-generated voices allow criminals to impersonate company executives or relatives of potential victims. Meta representative Reema Amin said the company is strengthening the detection of scam networks and cooperating with law enforcement; during one recent operation, Meta removed 150,000 accounts, while Thai police arrested 21 people suspected of involvement in fraud.

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