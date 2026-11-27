An analysis of Global Burden of Disease data from 204 countries and territories showed that in 1990–2023, the age-standardized rate of health loss from two categories of unintentional poisoning declined by 47.5%. These include carbon monoxide poisoning and the category of other poisonings, which is mainly based on data on pesticide poisoning. At the same time, mortality and health loss, according to modeled estimates, remained higher in regions with lower levels of socio-demographic development, News-Medical reports.

Estimates for 2023

In 2023, these two categories were associated with approximately 2.54 million poisoning cases, nearly 70,000 deaths, and 3.68 million DALYs. DALY is an indicator that combines years of life lost due to premature death and years lived with disability.

Over three decades, age-standardized mortality rates fell by approximately 45%, while the incidence of new poisoning cases declined by 37%. Carbon monoxide poisoning, which in this classification also includes poisoning by other gases, caused an estimated 31,000 deaths in 2023. The associated DALY rate decreased by approximately 58%, with the greatest burden falling on Central and Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

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Regional inequality

The category of other poisonings caused about 39,000 deaths. Its estimates were largely based on pesticide poisoning codes, but also included some deaths reclassified from nonspecific diagnostic codes. Researchers estimated the highest age-standardized DALY rate in this group in sub-Saharan Africa — approximately 90 per 100,000 population, compared with about 13 in high-income regions.

The estimated case fatality rate was lowest in high-income regions. The highest estimate for other poisonings was recorded in sub-Saharan Africa, at about 10%, while for carbon monoxide poisoning it was about 9% in South Asia.

The authors emphasized that these data are modeled estimates rather than a direct count of all cases. Fatal and non-fatal poisonings were modeled separately, so differences between regions may depend on the quality of records, the severity of poisonings, the toxicity of substances, and access to medical care. The study also largely did not cover poisonings involving medicines, alcohol, and illicit drugs.

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