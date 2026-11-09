In South Africa, Vusimuzi Matlala, who is described as a suspected criminal boss, is expected to be among the witnesses at the Madlanga Commission’s public hearings on Monday and Tuesday. The commission will resume public hearings, TimesLIVE reports.

Commission investigation

The Madlanga Commission is investigating crime, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system. Since October 5, it has heard several witnesses behind closed doors due to ongoing investigations and the confidential nature of the materials.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Scheduled witnesses

In the coming weeks, the commission is also expected to hear witnesses who were summoned by subpoenas. They include suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and head of crime intelligence Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo.

The commission’s final report is to be submitted to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa by January 25, 2027.

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