Iran's GDP falls 10.1% amid war and blockade — The National

Iran's gross domestic product fell by 10.1% year-on-year in the three months to June 20. Excluding the oil and gas sector, the decline was 4.6%, while industry and mining contracted by 14.7%, The National reports, citing the Statistical Center of Iran.

Transport problems

Amid hostilities, the US naval blockade and disrupted trade routes, Iranian cargo is piling up in Pakistani ports. Mohammad-Ali Kargasha, a board member of Iran's Association of International Transport Companies, told Mehr that 18,000 containers are stranded in Pakistan.

Storage costs and other charges for some cargo in Pakistan have exceeded $25,000, approaching the value of the goods themselves. Iranian companies are also trying to find alternative transport options through Turkey, but overland shipments cause additional costs and delays.

Gas shortage for industry

In March, attacks on four Iranian gas-processing facilities took around 230 million cubic metres of daily production capacity offline. According to officials, about 100 million cubic metres per day were subsequently restored, while 130 million cubic metres remain unavailable.

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Hedayatollah Khademi, a former member of parliament's energy commission, said the country has a gas shortage of about 400 million cubic metres per day. The National Iranian Gas Company warned of possible supply problems in 11 of 31 provinces in winter. Industrial consumers may need alternative fuels.

Ali-Akbar Alvandian, secretary of the Cement Industry Employers Association, said gas supplies to cement plants were reduced from the end of October, prompting producers to switch to fuel oil. Before that, the plants received five to six million cubic metres of gas per day, compared with a need of about 28 million cubic metres. Mining companies also reported shortages of explosives, fuel and imported equipment components.

Economic discontent

At the same time, Iran's Trade Promotion Organization said exports to Turkey rose by 59% and exports to Oman by 23% in the first six months of the Iranian calendar year compared with the same period last year. Officials attributed this to the easing of certain restrictions on land routes but noted that these figures do not indicate a recovery in overall foreign trade.

Protest monitor Mark Pirouz recorded 30 demonstrations in 19 locations during the last week of October. According to his data, participants mainly demanded payment of arrears in benefits, pensions and wages, and also complained about fuel shortages.

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