Latvia’s GDP grew by 3.5% in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the same period last year, marking the country’s fastest economic growth rate in four years. The figure was nearly three times higher than the eurozone average of 1.2%. Latvia also ranked among the EU’s six most dynamic economies, Baltic News Network reports, citing an analysis by Citadele Bank.

Citadele Bank raised its forecast for Latvian GDP growth in 2026 from 1.8% to 2.2%. For 2027, the bank expects the economy to grow by 2.3%.

Industry and trade support growth

Industry became one of the main drivers of the recovery, with output reaching a record level in August. According to the six-month trend, production increased by 6.4% year on year. The strongest growth was recorded in the manufacture of fabricated metal products, up 22%; the chemical industry and electronics, up 20% each; and machinery manufacturing, up 14%.

Retail sales excluding fuel reached their highest level in 18.5 years. In August, the six-month trend showed annual growth of 4.1%. Online sales and sales in the sports goods and toy categories increased by 11%, while furniture and home textiles sales rose by 7%.

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Construction and energy costs remain risks

At the same time, the economic recovery remains uneven. In the second quarter, the volume of construction starts fell by 29% year on year, primarily in the non-residential segment. The number of newly launched apartment building projects, by contrast, increased by 39%.

Citadele Bank’s chief economist, Kārlis Purgailis, noted that slower launches of new industrial and commercial facilities could affect construction activity in 2027. Among other risks to further growth, he named high energy prices, financing costs, and fluctuations in external demand.

The bank also expects inflation in Latvia to decline from a projected 3.6% in 2026 to 3.3% in 2027. In September, inflation stood at 3%, while labor costs increased by 4.1% in the second quarter.

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