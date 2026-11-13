In Russia, an aggressor state, gross domestic product grew by 1% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2026. This is lower than the second-quarter figure, when the economy expanded by 1.3%, Anadolu Agency reports, citing Rosstat's preliminary estimate.

The figure exceeded the ministry's estimate

In the first quarter of 2026, the Russian economy contracted by 0.2%, according to the data cited. The July-September result matched the Russian Central Bank's forecast of 1%, but was higher than the estimate of Russia's Ministry of Economic Development, which expected growth of 0.6%.

The ministry estimated GDP growth over the first nine months of the year, from January to September, at 0.8%. It noted that machinery manufacturing and metallurgy drove growth in the manufacturing industry.

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What affected the indicators

Growth was supported by domestic demand. Freight turnover increased by 2.7%, manufacturing output by 2.5%, and construction by 2%. Retail trade and public catering indicators also increased.

At the same time, agriculture recorded a decline of 3.9%, passenger turnover fell by 3%, mineral extraction by 2.7%, and wholesale trade decreased by 0.7%. Russia's Ministry of Economic Development suggested that growth for the full year 2026 could slightly exceed the official forecast of 0.6%; it forecasts 1.4% and 1.9% for 2027 and 2028, respectively.

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