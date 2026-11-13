According to Romania Insider, Romania’s gross domestic product grew by 2.1% in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous three months. The calculation was seasonally adjusted and based on a flash estimate by the National Institute of Statistics released on Friday, November 13.

Flash estimate

The flash estimate provides a prompt picture of the state of the economy, the publication notes. It reflects GDP dynamics for the third quarter compared with the previous three-month period.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Results for nine months

Quarterly growth did not offset the weak results at the beginning of the year. In the first nine months of 2026, Romania’s economy contracted by 0.3% compared with the same period in 2025.

Thus, the third-quarter figure is compared with the previous three months, while the nine-month result is compared with the corresponding period last year.

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