Researchers at the Paris Brain Institute found in a rat model that interaction between brain and heart activity may predict the animals’ survival after resuscitation during severe oxygen deprivation. The work by Diego Candia-Rivera, Sofia Carrion-Falgueras and their colleagues was published in the journal eNeuro.

Changes after oxygen deprivation

As News-Medical reports, after a state close to death due to oxygen deprivation, brain activity in rats was predominantly suppressed, while heart rate variability remained high. The scientists examined whether indicators of brain-heart interaction in a model of substantial oxygen loss could predict survival after resuscitation.

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Signals associated with survival

According to the researchers, heart activity linked to the activity of the somatosensory cortex and hippocampus accurately predicted the rats’ survival. The authors believe that the identified interactions between the brain and heart are associated with the body’s resilience after an episode close to death.

The team hopes that the findings will provide a basis for further research involving humans. Such work may help identify indicators for assessing patients’ recovery outcomes after anoxia.

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