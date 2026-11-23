Researchers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia found an association between tobacco or e-cigarette use by adults in a household and adolescents’ use of nicotine products, alcohol, marijuana and other substances. The highest rates were recorded in families where tobacco products or e-cigarettes were used by both parents or guardians and another adult in the home, News-Medical reports.

Data from more than 60,000 adolescents

The scientists analyzed data from 60,069 adolescents collected during routine visits across the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia healthcare network from January 2025 to May 2026. They combined parents’ and guardians’ answers to questions about tobacco use with confidential questionnaires completed by the adolescents themselves.

Tobacco or nicotine products were used by 23.5% of adolescents when such products were used by both parents or guardians and another adult in the home. The figure was 13.5% when they were used only by a parent or guardian, and 11.8% when they were used only by another adult. In households where no adults used tobacco or e-cigarettes, the figure was 2%.

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Screening results

Researchers observed a similar pattern for alcohol, marijuana and other substances. After accounting for age, sex, insurance status and neighborhood opportunity, adolescents from homes where nicotine products were used by parents or guardians and another adult had nearly 15 times higher odds of screening positive for high-risk substance use than peers from homes without such use.

Separately, the study showed that if nicotine products were used only by a parent or guardian, adolescents whose parents used only e-cigarettes had 5.6 times higher odds of using tobacco or nicotine products. For adolescents whose parents only smoked, the figure was 2.6 times higher compared with households without use of such products.

The authors stressed that the study recorded data at a single point in time and therefore does not prove a causal relationship. The results may also have been influenced by shared family, social and environmental factors. The work was published in the journal Pediatrics.

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