Palestinian agency WAFA said that Israeli occupiers seized eight Palestinian homes in the village of Al-Duyuk al-Tahta, west of Jericho in the occupied West Bank. Anadolu Agency reports.

Statement on the seizure of homes

According to WAFA, which cited security sources, the occupiers arrived in the village with their families, broke down doors and occupied the homes while their owners were away.

Later the same day, Israeli troops entered Jericho and its refugee camps and drove military vehicles through the streets, the agency reported. WAFA also claims that incidents of entering and seizing homes in Al-Duyuk al-Tahta had occurred previously amid settlement expansion in the area.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Declaration of land as state property

Earlier, the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said that Israel confiscated 2,536.44 dunams of land, or nearly 627 acres, in three villages northwest of Ramallah by declaring the plots state land.

According to the commission, the decision made on Tuesday concerns land in Beitillu, Al-Mazraa al-Qibliya and Deir Ammar near the Kerem Re'im settlement. The commission warned that this could allow Israeli authorities to allocate the land for settlement expansion, threatening agricultural land and limiting the villages' opportunities for development.

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