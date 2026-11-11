In the United States, startup Warhound, which has raised $200 million, intends to create an in-house breeding system for service dogs for the military, law enforcement and rescue services. The company plans to clone animals with the best working performance, study their genomes and edit genes linked to dogs’ health, longevity and well-being.

As Defense News reports, Warhound was founded by Ben Lamm, founder of biotechnology company Colossal Biosciences, and Palmer Luckey, founder of defense technology company Anduril Industries. David Spirk, who previously held an executive position at Palantir, became the startup’s co-founder and CEO.

Focus on domestic breeding

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, only about 13% of dogs trained for military service come from American breeders. Warhound estimates that approximately 80% of such animals are supplied from abroad, mainly from Europe.

The company says that due to supply difficulties and lengthy training, a service dog becomes ready for work in about three years. More than half of the animals purchased are ultimately deemed unsuitable for service. According to Warhound’s estimate, the government currently has to train about 200 dogs to obtain 100 animals fit for service.

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Cloning, genetics and early training

Warhound plans to create a biobank of genetic material from the most effective dogs and breeds. After mapping their genomes, the company’s specialists will look for opportunities to edit genes linked to health problems before beginning cloning.

For cloning, Warhound will use the capabilities of Viagen Pets and Equine, which Colossal acquired last year. Lamm emphasized that cloning and gene editing are different processes: the former creates a genetically identical copy of an animal, while the latter involves a targeted alteration of DNA.

The company is also developing its own standard for training service dogs. Spirk said that puppy training can begin as early as two weeks of age in order to gradually acclimate them to the conditions and tasks of future service. According to him, the first Warhound dogs may appear in about two years.

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