The Washington Post named Vikash Yadav, an officer of India’s Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), in the case concerning an alleged plot to kill Sikh activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the United States. As The Hindu reports, the Washington Post claims that Yadav instructed Indian businessman Nikhil Gupta to find someone to carry out Pannun’s murder near his residence in New York.

The Washington Post’s version

According to the Washington Post, US intelligence services believed that the operation against Pannun had been approved by the then head of R&AW, Samant Goel. The publication also wrote that US intelligence agencies assessed with less confidence the possible awareness of Indian Prime Minister’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval of plans to kill Sikh activists.

Gupta is in custody in the Czech Republic and is awaiting extradition to the United States for trial. The Washington Post reported that evidence in the case included the actions of an undercover US agent whom Gupta allegedly hired, monitoring of messages allegedly exchanged by the participants, and a photograph of three Indian intelligence representatives. According to the newspaper, the photograph showed individuals who allegedly approved the plan during a video call.

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India’s position

India’s Ministry of External Affairs did not comment on the latest Washington Post publication. Earlier, a ministry spokesperson said that India does not consider such killings to be state policy and that a high-level committee is examining information provided by the US side.

The Washington Post also wrote that the US Department of Justice sought to bring charges against both Gupta and Yadav. At the same time, according to the publication, officials in President Joe Biden’s administration ensured that charges at that time were brought only against Gupta so as not to damage relations with India. The newspaper reported that Biden discussed the case with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2023 and called for accountability in the matter.

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