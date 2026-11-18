The World Boxing Council is ready to support a unification bout between WBC heavyweight champion Agit Kabayel and the winner of the fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in 2027. As Sky Sports reports, such a scenario is possible if Kabayel successfully defends his belt.

Kabayel’s title defence

On 28 November, Kabayel will defend his WBC title against Nelson Hysa. WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said that after this bout, the champion will not be required to immediately make a mandatory title defence.

According to Sulaiman, the council has not named a mandatory challenger because it believes that the available boxer with the highest ranking among the mandatory contenders should hold that status. After Kabayel’s fight, the organisation will decide whether to schedule a final eliminator, support title unification or consider another option.

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Fury and Joshua fight

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will meet on 11 December in a bout for the WBA Super heavyweight title. Sulaiman noted that their fight could have been a WBC final eliminator, as the athletes held first and second places in the organisation’s rankings.

However, the promoters did not request WBC eliminator status for the fight and decided to stage it for the belt of another boxing organisation. The council president stressed that the WBC supports unification bouts, as the industry and fans want to see fights for undisputed champion status.

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