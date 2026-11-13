Whoop has launched Humans, a social network within its app where service members can share data from its wearable devices with other Whoop users. As reported by The Verge, the platform allows users to make metrics, activities and achievements visible, as well as publish Moments posts with photos and captions, leave comments and reactions.

Tracker data in the feed

In the Community tab, users can view Moments from people they follow. The format resembles Instagram Stories, but posts can include data from a fitness tracker. For example, a post with a photo after a run can show the route, pace and distance.

Community also displays cards of people from a user's community with sleep, recovery and strain metrics. Members choose which data to share themselves, including Recovery, Strain, Sleep, HRV and resting heart rate metrics.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Privacy settings

Whoop says that Humans is a “fully human” platform, unlike other social networks that, according to the company, are filled with artificial intelligence, automated accounts, bots and artificially generated content. Whoop CEO Will Ahmed called Humans a network where every account represents a real person with a “verified heartbeat.”

Activities marked as sensitive will not be shared automatically. Moments posts can be made private, while the Stealth Mode feature allows users to temporarily hide health and physical performance data without changing sharing settings. The existing Teams social feature will remain available: it allows users to share strain, recovery and sleep data, as well as use group leaderboards.

Read us on