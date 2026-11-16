In Russia, Wildberries said that the new European Union sanctions against its founder and CEO Tatiana Kim will not affect the marketplace’s operations. The restrictions include a ban on entering the EU and an asset freeze for Kim, The Moscow Times reports.

The company’s position

RWB, Wildberries’ parent company, said in a comment to the state agency TASS that customers and partners would not notice any changes. The company also stressed that it has no assets in the European Union and does not conduct business in the bloc’s countries.

The EU added Kim to a new sanctions list covering 12 individuals and 101 entities in connection with Russia’s war against Ukraine. Brussels said that Kim materially and financially supports and benefits from the Russian military-industrial complex.

The European Union’s arguments

The European Union claims that Wildberries, which controls nearly half of Russia’s online retail market and is one of the country’s largest taxpayers, operates as a supply network for the Russian military, facilitating sales of military and dual-use goods.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Ukraine cited a similar argument in justifying its drone strike campaign against Wildberries warehouses, which it has been conducting since July. Kim and the Kremlin of the aggressor state denied that the company’s facilities are used to supply the Russian military.

Other restrictions in the package

The sanctions also affected representatives and companies in e-commerce, banking, energy and Russia’s so-called shadow fleet. The list includes Alexander Chachava, who controls a majority stake in Ozon, Wildberries’ main competitor, and holds a stake in the technology company Yandex.

Nearly 20 Russian energy companies and oil refineries, as well as almost 50 regional banks and financial institutions, were also subjected to restrictions. The EU separately imposed sanctions on trading companies registered in the UAE, China, Seychelles and Oman that are accused of transporting or purchasing Russian oil in circumvention of existing restrictions.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the EU has sanctioned more than 4,600 individuals and legal entities. European Union diplomats are also preparing a broader 22nd package of sectoral sanctions, which, according to the publication, is expected to be presented next week.

Read us on