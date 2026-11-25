Williams has entered into an agreement with the FIA acknowledging a minor breach of the Formula 1 cost cap. The team was given a financial penalty and restrictions on wind tunnel testing and CFD modelling for the next 12 months.

An excess of 0.48%

As Sky Sports reports, the FIA determined that Williams committed a minor cost-cap overspend accompanied by a procedural breach. The team unintentionally exceeded the cap by £627,000 — 0.48% of the limit set for 2025.

Williams said the breach concerned administrative costs related to changes in the company’s structure. The team believed those costs should not be counted within the cap, but after discussions with the FIA, it accepted the regulator’s interpretation that they should have been included in the calculation.

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Testing restrictions

The agreed penalty includes a fine, the amount of which was not specified in the statement, as well as a 1.5% reduction in wind tunnel testing and CFD modelling allowance over the course of a year.

According to Williams’ statement, the FIA noted that the team did not gain, nor seek to gain, a sporting or financial advantage as a result of the breach. The regulator also noted Williams’ cooperation and good faith during the review.

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