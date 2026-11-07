Windward tracked Iran-linked tankers near subsea cables — Ars Technica

Three sanctioned tankers linked to Iran and an Iranian fishing vessel maneuvered near major subsea internet cables in the Gulf of Oman, close to the Strait of Hormuz, in October. As Ars Technica reports, citing the Financial Times, their movements were tracked by maritime intelligence company Windward using vessel movement data and satellite imagery.

Maneuvers over cable routes

According to Windward, the vessels slowed down, moved in circles near several cable routes, and some of them switched off their Automatic Identification System, or AIS, transponders. This system normally transmits vessel location data and other information.

The company told the Financial Times that such behavior could indicate the mapping of cable routes or the possible placement of charges or mines during periods when the vessels were not transmitting an AIS signal. In a post dated October 26, Windward cited examples of two sanctioned tankers linked to Iran: they drifted for several days without a commercial reason directly above regional cable corridors. Neither vessel was carrying commercial cargo.

The significance of the Strait of Hormuz

Six active cables connecting the Middle East with Europe, Africa, and Asia pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Two more cables have sections under construction in the region. Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar are entirely dependent on telecommunications connections laid through this strait. One-third of India’s westbound internet traffic also passes through the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

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Among the cables with sections under construction in the region is 2Africa, owned by a technology consortium involving the U.S.-based company Meta. Iran-linked vessels were near one of this project’s main cable corridors.

Threats to attack infrastructure

Iranian representatives and commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had previously warned of possible attacks on subsea cables in the Strait of Hormuz in the event of a new escalation of U.S. military strikes. On October 20, an IRGC spokesperson said that seven major cables pass through the strait, supporting the global functioning of the internet and commercial data transmission.

The war in the region has already affected cable laying and repair work: specialized vessels have been unable to operate safely there since it began. As a result, the 2Africa project suspended its planned expansion, while U.S. technology companies and Persian Gulf countries accelerated their search for alternative routes bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.

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