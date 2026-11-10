World Athletics has tightened the qualification standards for participation in athletics competitions at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, United States. About 40% of athletes are planned to qualify through achieved standards, while another 60% will qualify through the world rankings. At the Paris 2024 Olympics, the ratio was 50% to 50%, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Faster standards

The requirements have been tightened most significantly in endurance running events. The men's marathon standard was changed from 2:08:10 to 2:05:00, and the women's from 2:26:50 to 2:22:20. For the men's 5,000 metres, the standard will be 12:50 instead of 13:05, and for the women's event, 14:34 instead of 14:52.

In the 100-metre sprint, men will need to record 9.93 seconds instead of the previous 10.00, while women will need 10.96 seconds instead of 11.07. In the 1,500 metres, the men's standard will be 3:30.00 compared with 3:33.50 for Paris 2024, while the women's standard will be 3:57.50 compared with 4:02.50.

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Qualification periods

Meeting the standard alone will not guarantee a place at the Olympics. If the number of athletes who meet the requirements exceeds the quota in a particular event, places will go to athletes with the best results during the qualification period. In that case, athletes will not be selected through the world rankings.

Marathon qualification will run from November 1, 2026, to April 30, 2028. Selection for the 10,000 metres, combined events, race walking and relays will begin on December 19, 2026. In all other events, it will take place from June 19, 2027, to June 18, 2028. The Olympic athletics competitions are scheduled for July 15–30, 2028, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The qualification programme includes 23 men's and 23 women's events, as well as two mixed relays: the 4×100 metres, which will be included in the Olympic programme for the first time, and the 4×400 metres.

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