World Rugby has extended the trial of a size 4.5 ball in women’s rugby for a second season. The ball will be used in the HSBC SVNS series and championship in the 2026–27 season, which begin on 28 November in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The decision was made after analysing data and feedback from players and coaches, which the organisation described as predominantly positive, BBC Sport reports.

Sevens rugby trial data

According to sevens rugby trial data, the average speed of playing the ball after a ruck increased by 10%. A four-year trend of declining pass frequency was also reversed. At the same time, goal-kicking accuracy remained unchanged.

The comparison includes statistics from four seasons using the standard size 5 ball and one season using a size 4.5 ball. Data on 15-a-side rugby are still being collected. World Rugby plans to make a decision in February on the possible introduction of the smaller ball across all women’s rugby.

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Debate among players

The trial has prompted differing assessments among athletes. Many England national team players reacted negatively to the innovation, while fly-half Zoe Harrison previously called the decision the worst. In contrast, Welsh winger Lisa Neumann supported the smaller ball, saying that its improved grip had changed her passing game.

The Home Nations teams played with a size 4.5 ball at the recent WXV tournament, but Premiership Women’s Rugby players have returned to using a size 5 ball after going back to their clubs. The league declined to use the smaller ball this season, while New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aupiki and Australia’s Super W agreed to use it.

World Rugby stressed that if the new ball is introduced permanently, it will be the same for both sevens and 15-a-side rugby. Sally Horrox, head of the women’s game, also stated that a measured transition is needed, taking into account costs, supply and the impact on the amateur level of the game.

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