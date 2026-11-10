The United States relocated aircraft from Royal Air Force Mildenhall base in the United Kingdom following reports of a threat from Iran. Cyprus Mail reported this, citing The Wall Street Journal, which quoted people familiar with the situation.

Movement of tanker aircraft

According to the WSJ, two US tanker aircraft operating from Mildenhall base were diverted to Germany in the morning. Later that same day, several more tanker aircraft from the base were moved to Germany and other locations.

The publication noted that US officials are still discussing the precise nature of the threat to Mildenhall base.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

UK Ministry of Defence response

A spokesperson for the UK Ministry of Defence said that the department does not usually comment on the activities of other states. He added that aircraft and other assets are regularly moved in line with operational requirements.

In September, five British nationals were detained near Royal Air Force Fairford base in southwest England. Following a security incident likely linked to Iran, the United States soon withdrew its B-1 bombers from the base for security reasons. US bombers had used Fairford base for strikes on Iran.

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