In Indian Wells, the WTA apologized to the tennis players and their teams over active microphones during a training session ahead of the WTA Finals. As Interia Sport reports, Jessica Pegula’s conversation with her coach after a practice session with Mirra Andreeva was recorded by active microphones.

Conversation after the practice session

Pegula and Andreeva held a joint training session because they are set to play in different groups at the WTA Finals. According to the outlet, during the practice session Andreeva reacted emotionally to unsuccessful shots and behaved sharply toward her coach, Conchita Martinez.

After the training session, Pegula discussed the Russian tennis player’s behavior with her coach. According to Interia Sport, the American acknowledged Andreeva’s tennis qualities but said that she needs to grow up and manage her emotions better. Pegula also spoke critically about Martinez’s reaction to her player’s behavior.

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WTA position

In a statement published on social media the same day, the WTA took full responsibility for failing to inform the athletes and their teams that the microphones were switched on. The organization explained that the equipment had been installed to broadcast training sessions for fans and apologized for not properly informing the tennis players and coaches.

The WTA Finals season-ending tournament is scheduled to take place in Indian Wells on November 8–15. The list of participants includes Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka, Mirra Andreeva, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Elina Svitolina, Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova.

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