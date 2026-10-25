WUFI calls for rethinking Taiwan Retrocession Day — Taipei Times

The World United Formosans for Independence (WUFI) has called on Taiwan to rethink Taiwan Retrocession Day, which falls on October 25. The group said that the date should not only be a day to commemorate events connected with two Chinese regimes, but also an occasion to affirm Taiwanese people's right to self-determination. This was reported by Taipei Times.

The organization’s arguments

WUFI recalled that on October 25, 1945, the Republic of China accepted Japan’s surrender in Taiwan and designated the date as Taiwan Retrocession Day, declaring the territory’s return to China. Also on October 25, 1971, the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 2758, which determined that the People’s Republic of China was the only legitimate representative of China at the UN.

According to the organization, both Chinese regimes use these events as grounds for claims of sovereignty over Taiwan. WUFI maintains that military surrender and the administrative assumption of control do not constitute a transfer of sovereignty.

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The organization referred to the 1951 San Francisco Peace Treaty, under which Japan renounced sovereignty over Taiwan and Penghu, but the document did not specify the state to which that sovereignty was to be transferred. In its assessment, the 1952 Peace Treaty between the Republic of China and Japan, known as the Treaty of Taipei, also did not contain a direct provision on transferring sovereignty over Taiwan to the Republic of China.

UN resolution and international participation

WUFI said that UN Resolution 2758 concerned China’s representation in the organization and did not mention Taiwan. The organization also recalled a 2024 European Parliament resolution, which stated that Resolution 2758 takes no position on Taiwan and does not determine its participation in the UN or other international organizations.

According to WUFI, the PRC has never governed Taiwan, but has used the right to represent China to make claims of sovereignty over the island and block its international participation. The organization called for countering what it considers Beijing’s distortion of the meaning of Resolution 2758, seeking Taiwan’s international participation, and carrying out constitutional reforms through peaceful and democratic means.

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